If you’ve ever wanted to buy church pews, collection plates or antique quilt racks, this is your chance.

The Trinity United Church building on Frederick Street in Kitchener has been sold and will be demolished to make way for a high-rise condo development.

Everything inside the building is being sold in an online auction, which opens Tuesday.

There are a total of 688 items up for auction, ranging from pews and communion dishes to cabinets and office equipment.

All items are being sold exactly as they are – meaning anything currently affixed to a wall, ceiling or floor will have to be dismantled by its buyer.

