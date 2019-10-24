

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Charges are pending after a close call for new parents driving with their baby in Woodhouse, Ont.

The Norfolk County OPP says the family was able to avoid a head-on collision on Concession Road 6.

The incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say that the parents, along with their nine-day-old baby, were driving west when they had to take evasive action to avoid a crash with an eastbound vehicle.

Their car was still reportedly sideswiped by the other one, causing their tire to blow out and the mirror of the other car to come off.

The baby, both parents, aged 31, and the other driver were okay. Officials say that the baby was properly buckled in, and that that may have made the difference in this crash.

"It's every person's nightmare, especially a parent," says Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter.

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges in this crash, but police say they haven't been laid yet.

None of the involved parties were identified.