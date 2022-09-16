Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in Kitchener
A new project honouring the victims of Canada’s residential school system has been unveiled in Kitchener.
Local leaders and members of the Orange Shirt Society were on hand Friday to officially present the Every Child Matters crosswalk at Victoria Park to the public.
The design was created by Alberta artist Geraldine Catalbas who flew in for Friday’s event.
She said some of her friends’ parents and grandparents were impacted by residential schools and she wanted her work to honour them.
“I just wanted to dedicate it to them because they still show so much kindness and so much hard work and they’re still going,” Catalbas said. “I just wanted to pay respects to them as well, and also the children who sadly passed away there.”
Organizers say it’s the first Every Child Matters crosswalk endorsed by the Orange Shirt Society in the country.
It’s been installed 200 feet away from the park’s Queen Victoria Statue which has been the centre of plenty of controversy in the last year with calls made to remove it due to its connection to Canada’s colonialist history.
The group behind the project, the local Every Child Matters crosswalk committee, says having the crosswalk so close to the monument is a sign of forgiveness and a step towards reconciliation.
“For me, I wanted to show people we can’t erase history, but we can move ahead in the future. The yin and the yang to it, what community is about. We want to learn from each other. We want a better future,” said crosswalk committee resident lead Sheena Merling, Bin-no-g Man-na-doe Quay – Spirit of the Children.
Children’s shoes have been placed on the statue to represent healing and truth.
The committee also added 6,321 footprints along the path leading to the crosswalk in memory of the Indigenous children killed at residential schools in Canada.
Support for is available for survivors and those affected by the ongoing legacy of residential schools.
The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line can be reached 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 1-866-925-4419.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
Food delivery robot barges through crime scene in Los Angeles
Video shows the moment a food delivery robot in Los Angeles barged through a crime scene, en route to a delivery.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
Remote work’s popularity has surged, but younger workers have concerns
When work from home was introduced two years ago in many Canadian workplaces, it was seen as a necessary, but likely temporary, measure to protect workers from COVID-19. But its popularity has surged among Canadians this year, with many wanting it as an indefinite option, a new report has found.
Queue for Queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours
A surging tide of people have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.
London
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A suspicious fire at a multi-unit residence near downtown London has caused substantial damage.
-
ER closures worsen in Bruce County
It’s going to be another weekend of ER closures in Bruce County.
Windsor
-
Holy Names high school cleared by police after bomb threat investigation
Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat.
-
'Severely decomposed' body found near Dougall Avenue, police seek identity
Windsor police are looking to identify a body in a suspicious death investigation on Dougall Avenue.
-
$12,000 in drugs and property seized in Leamington
Nearly $12,000 in drugs and stolen property has been recovered by OPP in Leamington. Officers entered a home on Mill Street east on Thursday and seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents allege group of kids is 'terrorizing' their neighbourhood
Several residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are calling on the police to hold a group of youths and the parents accountable.
-
Police in Innisfil make largest crystal meth bust in force's history
South Simcoe Police arrested six people in connection with the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the force's history.
-
Vehicle towed away after driver charged for speeding more than 2x limit: OPP
An OPP officer allegedly clocked the driver travelling more than double the posted limit while on patrol in Dufferin County.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Home prices, sales drop across northern Ontario in August
The booming housing market cooled mightily last month across Canada, with some northern Ontario markets also reporting steep declines.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle crashes into outside wall of a townhouse in Blackburn Hamlet
Emergency crews responded to the incident on Innes Road, between Glen Park Drive and Orient Park Drive, at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
‘Am I dreaming?’: Toronto company to pilot four-day work week without 10-hour days
A Toronto company is testing out a four-day work week pilot for six months starting in October, and employees are not expected to work 10-hour days to make up for the lost time.
-
Ontario MPPs on 'social assistance diet' say it’s a struggle as they push to double ODSP
Five Ontario MPPs who have been living on a “social assistance diet” for 10 days say they have been eating carb-heavy foods or running out of money trying to eat healthy in order to push the province to double Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and Ontario Works (OW) payments.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Man, 53, dies of his injuries one day after Laval hit-and-run, police say
Laval police said Friday a 53-year-old man has died of his injuries in a possible case of road rage as investigators are calling on the public's help to locate a "vehicle of interest."
-
'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
A Montreal family physician said he thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
N.S. environment minister rejects Eisner Cove wetlands appeals
Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman has dismissed two appeals related to an affordable housing development approval in the area of Eisner Cove-Mount Hope in Dartmouth.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest
A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg police chief expresses support for downtown parking plan
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth is making it clear he supports the proposal for secure parking for officers downtown.
-
Iconic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on display at Winnipeg mall
The giant portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that was an iconic piece of the old Winnipeg Arena is once again on display.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Self-cleaning washrooms in East Village closed for good, will be replaced
Two troublesome self-cleaning toilets in Calgary's East Village are set to be replaced.
-
Alberta to match donations made to Pakistan flood victims
The Alberta government will donate up to $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Pakistan flood victims by matching donations made by residents.
Edmonton
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
-
Alberta to match donations made to Pakistan flood victims
The Alberta government will donate up to $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Pakistan flood victims by matching donations made by residents.
Vancouver
-
Home-sellers blame housing crisis when B.C. property not vacated by move-in date
Two B.C. homebuyers have been awarded more than $2,400 after discovering the former owners' tenants still living in their property on the possession date – a contract breach the sellers blamed on the province's housing crisis.
-
TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver
A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.
-
Vancouver police seize weapons from Downtown Eastside tent
Vancouver police say they seized "a number of dangerous weapons" from a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Thursday night.