Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in Kitchener

A new project honouring the victims of Canada’s residential school system has been unveiled in Kitchener.

Local leaders and members of the Orange Shirt Society were on hand Friday to officially present the Every Child Matters crosswalk at Victoria Park to the public.

The design was created by Alberta artist Geraldine Catalbas who flew in for Friday’s event.

She said some of her friends’ parents and grandparents were impacted by residential schools and she wanted her work to honour them.

“I just wanted to dedicate it to them because they still show so much kindness and so much hard work and they’re still going,” Catalbas said. “I just wanted to pay respects to them as well, and also the children who sadly passed away there.”

A crowd gathers at Victoria park for the unveiling of the Every Child Matters crosswalk. (CTV Kitchener/Tyler Kelaher)

Organizers say it’s the first Every Child Matters crosswalk endorsed by the Orange Shirt Society in the country.

It’s been installed 200 feet away from the park’s Queen Victoria Statue which has been the centre of plenty of controversy in the last year with calls made to remove it due to its connection to Canada’s colonialist history.

The group behind the project, the local Every Child Matters crosswalk committee, says having the crosswalk so close to the monument is a sign of forgiveness and a step towards reconciliation.

“For me, I wanted to show people we can’t erase history, but we can move ahead in the future. The yin and the yang to it, what community is about. We want to learn from each other. We want a better future,” said crosswalk committee resident lead Sheena Merling, Bin-no-g Man-na-doe Quay – Spirit of the Children.

Children’s shoes have been placed on the statue to represent healing and truth.

The committee also added 6,321 footprints along the path leading to the crosswalk in memory of the Indigenous children killed at residential schools in Canada.

Support for is available for survivors and those affected by the ongoing legacy of residential schools.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line can be reached 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 1-866-925-4419.