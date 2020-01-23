KITCHENER -- After five years of electronic music success, Ever After music festival has announced its lineup for 2020.

The popular festival will feature headliners like Zeds Dead and Niagara Falls artist Rezz.

The festival runs this year from June 12 until June 14, with a pre-party taking place on June 11, following suit from last year.

It'll happen at Bingemans once again, with a maximum capacity of 25,000 guests.

Tickets range in price from $119 for a day pass up to almost $240 for the highest-level VIP package.

The festival was a guinea pig for cannabis at Ontario music festivals, and, despite an extra day of music in 2019, charges dropped significantly.

Once again in 2020, the festival will allow up to 10 grams of pre-rolled cannabis. Campers were allowed to bring loose-leaf cannabis, but not into the festival grounds.