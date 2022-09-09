Events planned tonight in Waterloo region to mourn Saskatchewan murder victims

Two events are planned in Waterloo region Friday evening to honour the victims of a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan earlier this week.

The attacks on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon Sask. on Sunday resulted in 11 deaths – including one of the suspected attackers – and 18 serious injuries. It is one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

A sacred fire is planned at Victoria Park starting at 7 p.m. to grieve the lives lost. According to the event description on Facebook, participants are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, candles, drums and shakers.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil will start at the same time at the BMH courtyard at the University of Waterloo. The event is organized by the Indigenous Knowledge Keeper at the university’s faculty of health, Myeengun Henry.