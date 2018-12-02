

CTV Kitchener





Saturday was World AIDS Day, and events to raise awareness took place across Canada.

Kitchener saw its own installment at City Hall in the rotunda on Saturday.

“We’re kind of at a stage where there’s still a lot of awareness that needs to be brought to the issue of HIV AIDS, both locally, nationally and internationally,” said Ruth Cameron, the executive director of the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area.

The annual event has been held every year on Dec. 1 since 1988.

It aims to raise awareness and funds for AIDS research, support for those living with the virus and remembering those who have died.

Advances in treatment and prevention have helped reduce infections and deaths in many parts of the world, but the virus is still prevalent in developing areas.