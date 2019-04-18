Featured
Evening stabbing in downtown Kitchener sends man to hospital
Regional police say they've arrested one person in connection to a stabbing in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:52PM EDT
One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Police say they responded to the incident on King Street East near Stirling Avenue in Kitchener at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Kitchener man, 31, was arrested in connection to the incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.