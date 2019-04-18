

CTV Kitchener





One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to the incident on King Street East near Stirling Avenue in Kitchener at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Kitchener man, 31, was arrested in connection to the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.