'Even the kitchen sink' stolen by Guelph, Ont. thieves: Police

Police are investigating after thieves stole around $1,200 worth of items from a Guelph, Ont. business – including a kitchen sink.

In media release, police said officers were called to the business on York Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The theft happened the night before.

Police said surveillance video shows two males arriving just after 9 p.m. Monday in a black pickup.

They loaded items including eight car rims, eight bicycle rims and ‘even the kitchen sink,’ before driving off, police said.

The stolen goods are valued at around $1,200.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.