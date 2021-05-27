KITCHENER -- As more people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region and across Ontario, some may be wondering about the proper etiquette when it comes to asking if others are vaccinated.

Around 57 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 18 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ontario plans to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on June 14, or two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible residents have received one vaccine dose.

Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau said there are a few things to consider when it comes to asking people about vaccines.

She recommends considering if the reason for asking is out of caution or curiosity. If you're feeling cautious, she encouraged people to say that when asking the question. If you're asking because you're curious, she recommended thinking about the person and your relationship to them. Some people may not be comfortable talking about it.

Blais Comeau also said it can be easier to share your own vaccination status first. If the person doesn't continue the conversation, she recommends moving on to a new topic.

When it comes to letting children go over to other's houses once regulations allow, Blais Comeau said discussions should always be about safety.

She recommends starting the conversation by saying you're only accepting invitations from vaccination bubbles, and then asking for the family's vaccination status or recommending an outdoor event like meeting at a park.

For people who have chosen not to receive a vaccine, Blais Comeau says you can share your decision or motivation, say you're still deciding, or say you're a private person and prefer to keep health choices to yourselves.​