The St. Patrick’s Day festivities around Waterloo’s universities caused plenty of mayhem.

For a local restaurant, that manifested in a missing concert poster.

Ethel’s Lounge, located just a couple blocks away from the infamous Ezra Avenue parties, apparently lost the poster in the hoopla of the day.

“To the individual that stole a concert poster yesterday on St. Pats day[sic] from Ethel’s please kindly return it – NO questions asked,” the restaurant pleads in a tweet.

The theft was allegedly caught on camera, but Ethel’s just wants the poster back. In the tweet, they allude to getting the police involved if the poster isn’t returned.

The concert poster was for Waterstock at the University of Waterloo.