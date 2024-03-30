Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener

After winning game one against the Erie Otters on Friday, the Kitchener Rangers were in for a battle on Sunday afternoon back at The Aud.

The OHL Western Conference matchup started with two goals from the Rangers in the first period - courtesy of Carson Rehkropf and Matheas Stark - followed by a score from Erie's Pano Fimis.

Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano gave the Otters the lead before Rehkopf scored again and tied it up at three a piece.

Matthew Sop was able to net one more for the Rangers in the third period, but it was to no avail. Erie netted four more to come away with the 7-4 win.

The fourth-seeded Rangers and fifth-seeded Otters are now tied at one game a piece in the best-of-seven series. Puck drops for game three in Erie on Tuesday.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm*

Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

*- if necessary

GAME ONE: Rangers beat Otters 6-3

The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.

The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.

Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.