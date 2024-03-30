Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener
After winning game one against the Erie Otters on Friday, the Kitchener Rangers were in for a battle on Sunday afternoon back at The Aud.
The OHL Western Conference matchup started with two goals from the Rangers in the first period - courtesy of Carson Rehkropf and Matheas Stark - followed by a score from Erie's Pano Fimis.
Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano gave the Otters the lead before Rehkopf scored again and tied it up at three a piece.
Matthew Sop was able to net one more for the Rangers in the third period, but it was to no avail. Erie netted four more to come away with the 7-4 win.
The fourth-seeded Rangers and fifth-seeded Otters are now tied at one game a piece in the best-of-seven series. Puck drops for game three in Erie on Tuesday.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm*
Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
*- if necessary
GAME ONE: Rangers beat Otters 6-3
The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.
The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.
Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Danielle Smith named in letter denouncing 'anti-trans' policies signed by 400 Canadian artists
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
'Like a cartel:' Shootings point to turf war over rights to screen South Indian films
The day Thomas Sajan was expecting to see a South Indian action epic at a theatre in British Columbia, a spate of shootings thousands of kilometres away disrupted his plans.
Oklahoma highway reopens following shutdown after a barge hit a bridge
An Oklahoma highway was reopened Saturday following its closure for a few hours after a bridge over the Arkansas River was struck by a barge.
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
Sunday marks the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Here's what you should know
Easter Sunday coincides with the International Transgender day of visibility, celebrating the contributions and achievements of transgender, non-binary and two-spirit communities across Canada.
Chance Perdomo, star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,' dies in motorcycle crash at 27
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
Israelis rally in their largest anti-government protest since the war in Gaza began
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.