ER in St. Marys will be closed overnight

The emergency department at the hospital in the town of St. Marys will be closed overnight Friday, Nov. 3 due to a staffing shortage.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said St. Marys Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will close at 5 p.m.

It will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday and resume regular 24-hour per day operations.

The hospital said the overnight closure is “due to sudden and unplanned health human resource shortages.”

Paramedics will re-route 911 calls to the nearest emergency department while the local emergency department is closed.

The closest emergency departments to St. Marys Memorial Hospital are: