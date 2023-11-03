ER in St. Marys will be closed overnight

KITCHENER
    The emergency department at the hospital in the town of St. Marys will be closed overnight Friday, Nov. 3 due to a staffing shortage.

    In a statement Friday afternoon, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said St. Marys Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will close at 5 p.m.

    It will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday and resume regular 24-hour per day operations.

    The hospital said the overnight closure is “due to sudden and unplanned health human resource shortages.”

    Paramedics will re-route 911 calls to the nearest emergency department while the local emergency department is closed.

    The closest emergency departments to St. Marys Memorial Hospital are:

    • Stratford – HPHA – Stratford General Hospital
    • Exeter – South Huron Hospital
    • Ingersoll – Alexandra Hospital
    • London – LHSC – University Hospital or Victoria Hospital

