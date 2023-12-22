KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • ER in St. Marys will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

    St. Marys Memorial Hospital in a photo from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's Twitter page. St. Marys Memorial Hospital in a photo from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's Twitter page.

    The emergency room at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

    According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the temporary closure is due to staffing shortages.

    The ER will shutdown at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and won’t reopen until 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

    Starting Tuesday, regular operating hours (24 hours a day) will resume.

    Anyone requiring emergency medical treatment is still advised to call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take patients to the nearest available ER in Stratford, Exeter, Ingersoll or London.

    For all non-urgent calls, residents are asked to call Health Connect Ontario at 811 any time of day or night.

