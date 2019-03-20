Featured
Equipment failure causes power outage for 4,500 in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Thousands of people were without power on Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says that 4,500 customers were affected by the outage in the area of River Road and Old Chicopee Road in Kitchener..
By 12:49 p.m., the company said that power had been restored.
The cause of the outage is being blamed on an equipment failure.