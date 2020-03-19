KITCHENER -- School may be suspended but that doesn’t mean students have to stop learning.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has launched a website to keep kids engaged.

Called #STEAMDays, it will “provide a convenient platform for parents and educators alike to share ideas, resources and fun ways to keep the learning process going.”

Each day will focus on one of five STEAM themes: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Content will also be broken up for elementary or secondary school students.

Due to the suspension of classes the Minister of Education announced Tuesday that this year’s EQAO tests and Ontario Secondary School Literacy Tests (OSSLT) have been cancelled.