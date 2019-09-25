

EQAO numbers are out for the last school year, and while there are plenty of bright spots, it's not all good news.

Both school boards say that their students are succeeding, but there are some schools whose students seem to be falling behind.

The numbers for students in grade 3 through grade 9 were released for reading, writing and math for the 2018/2019 school year.

The Waterloo Catholic School Board says it's their fourth consecutive year of meeting or exceeding the provincial average in scores.

The public board says their average EQAO results have improved since 2016, but that doesn't mean all schools are excelling.

"We know that it can take time to see changes when implementing strategies, and while I am encouraged by the progress we have seen over time in our results since 2016, we still have work to do," said Jayne Herring, chair of the board of trustees, in a statement from the WRDSB.

Wilfrid Laurier University economics professor Christine Neill at says the results reflect the performance of students more than the school itself.

She adds that test scores typically go hand-in-hand with economic status.

"If you happen to have students in your schools who come from high income, higher educated families, whose parents have time to spend with them, helping them after school and that sort of thing, then they're going to tend to have higher test scores on average," she explains.

The City of Waterloo is seeing the top three results in the region in primary mathematics, while the City of Kitchener is seeing some of the lowest.

