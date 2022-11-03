EQAO results show Guelph and area students score higher than provincial average

Students in Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County are faring better on average when it comes to reading, writing and math.

On Thursday, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) released its Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) data, showing a high number of students at the UGDSB met the provincial average.

“Despite the challenges and disruptions to learning in the past few years, UGDSB students have performed at or above the provincial rate in six of the eight EQAO assessments conducted last school year,” the school board said in a news release.

According to the UGDSB, in reading 73.3 per cent met or exceed the provincial standard, while Grade 6 reading results show 87.1 met the provincial average.

Across the province, 73.1 per cent of Grade 3 students met the standard and 84.9 per cent of Grade 6 students met the standard.

In writing, 64.1 per cent of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard, while 85.9 per cent met or exceed the provincial standard.

The provincial standard for Grade 3 students was 64.9 per cent, and 84.1 per cent for Grade 6 students.

Math results for Grade 3 students show 56.1 per cent met or exceed the provincial standard, while 48 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard.

In Ontario, 59 per cent of Grade 3 students met the standard, while 47.2 per cent of Grade 6 students met the standard.

In Grade 9 students, 56.4 per cent met the standard, compared to 52.3 per cent in all of Ontario.

The provincial average for the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) test was 82.1 per cent. In the UGDSB, 83.2 per cent met the standard.

“The UGDSB knows there is still work that remains to be done. The board is committed to the academic success and well-being of all students and to ensuring equity of access and outcomes for all students,” said UGDSB Chair Linda Busuttil in a news release. “The board will analyze its individual board and school data once it is released to determine areas of strengths and needs.”