KITCHENER -- A fundraiser for an Ontario organization moved online in order to keep the tradition of goodwill alive.

Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario’s 34th annual gala dinner moved into a virtual format Saturday night.

The event was originally supposed to be held in the spring, but got postponed like many others due to the pandemic.

The organization, which serves areas like Huron and Perth counties, handed out their Hope Award to the Oke family, who organized their annual golf tournament in support of epilepsy.

The award is given to an individual or group that works to improve the quality of life for people living with the disorder.

“Who knew that organizing such a fun event could win us awards?” said Kevin Oke. “Next year at the golf tournament we will make sure to display this award and make sure the participants know it’s because of them also.”

The gala also featured live performances and an online auction.

Organizers are hoping to raise $35,000 to help fund public education and support programs.