Environment Canada warns of high winds this weekend
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 8:15AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
They say damaging winds are likely on Sunday.
Gusts could reach up to 110 km/h.
The government agency says damage to buildings, such as shingles and windows, are possible.
We could also get 2-5 cm of snow Sunday afternoon.
Northern Wellington County is also under a freezing rain advisory for Sunday night.
Mixed with strong winds this could make travel extremely difficult.
Between 5-10 cm of snow are expecting for this region overnight on Sunday.