

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

They say damaging winds are likely on Sunday.

Gusts could reach up to 110 km/h.

The government agency says damage to buildings, such as shingles and windows, are possible.

We could also get 2-5 cm of snow Sunday afternoon.

Northern Wellington County is also under a freezing rain advisory for Sunday night.

Mixed with strong winds this could make travel extremely difficult.

Between 5-10 cm of snow are expecting for this region overnight on Sunday.