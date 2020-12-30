KITCHENER -- A winter weather travel advisory has now ended for for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued a statement on Wednesday morning, warning a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets were possible throughout the day.

The advisory for Waterloo Region ended at 12:30 p.m. Shortly after, it ended for Wellington County.

According to the weather agency, a band of heavy snow brought a quick few centimetres of overnight to both areas.

With snow expected to change over to rain by the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Environment Canada says that travel is expected to be difficult due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain.

The agency is urging motorists and pedestrians are to exercise caution when traveling today.