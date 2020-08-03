KITCHENER -- A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Monday has ended.

The watch was called off at 5:50 p.m.

The weather agency was anticipating strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

At one point, a tornado was also possible from Crosshill to Linwood.

As of 1:54 p.m., the strongest storms were north of London to just west of Waterloo.

Environment Canada says the storm was capable of producing pea to dime size hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch for Wellington County also ended at 5:50 p.m.

Rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres and wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour were expected.

Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado had been spotted four kilometres north of Mitchell around 1 p.m.