KITCHENER -- Emergency crews responded to a residential neighbourhood in Guelph on Friday afternoon for a gas line explosion.

Firefighters and police officers were on scene at Southcreek Trail and Edinburgh Road South.

Fire officials tell CTV that at least one person was in the house at the time of the explosion.

Guelph police say that the woman, 41, and her dog were both able to escape without injury. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Erick Li lives in the house next to the one that exploded.

"I got a phone call from my wife, she was in the house while it happened, and she feels like, 'Is it an earthquake?'"

Fearful, she began gathering as many of their things as she could, which is when she saw the house.

He says his wife is scared but that they're glad that everyone is okay.

The home was seriously damaged in the blast. Other surrounding houses also sustained minor damage. Police say that all of the houses on the street have been evacuated as a precaution.

Officials were asking the public to avoid the areas as they investigated and electricity was shut off to the neighbourhood.

Crews were on scene assessing the scene and making sure the gas was shut off. By 3:30 p.m., there was reportedly still the smell of gas in the air.

It's not yet clear what caused the gas line to explode. The Guelph Fire Department says the Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.