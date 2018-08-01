

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after a road rage incident in Guelph.

Police say at about 1 p.m. on Monday a man was driving on Ferman Drive when he became enraged by another man driving another vehicle.

They say the man pulled out in front of that vehicle, began yelling, and physically assaulted the driver.

A 66-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault.