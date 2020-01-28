KITCHENER -- English Catholic public school boards will see their schools' doors closed as another union has announced strike measures.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association announced Tuesday that it would be holding a province-wide strike on Feb. 4.

"We know Ontarians are growing impatient with these negotiations. Frankly, we share their frustration," OECTA president Liz Stuart is quoted in part a statement.

"But we cannot allow this government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts."

Job action began on Jan. 13, with a full withdrawal of services on Jan. 21. OECTA says there has not been a bargaining date with the province since Jan. 9, and says that there are no additional dates booked.

The strike news comes one day after the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario announced it would begin province-wide walkouts in tandem with rotating strikes.

Combined, the province-wide and rotating strikes will keep Waterloo Region's public elementary school students out of school for three days in a two-week period.