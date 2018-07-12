

CTV Kitchener





A new bridge in Waterloo Park is already in need of repair.

The bridge is part of the central promenade over Silver Lake.

Several people have complained that the bridge was “bouncing”, or moving up and down as they walked over it. There were also reports of the boards bending upwards.

The city says there are a few deficiencies in the bridge but there are no structural concerns.

An engineer will be brought in to inspect the bridge but that work won’t come at an additional cost.

“It’s important to recognize the bridge is under warranty,” says Project Manager John Griffin. “The municipaility hasn’t assumed the bridge yet so the taxpayers of Waterloo don’t own the bridge yet.”

It will remain closed until repairs are completed, which could take up to five weeks.