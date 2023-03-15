Engagement rings stolen from Waterloo region jewelry stores

A 36-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested in connection to two thefts from jewelry stores in Waterloo region.

Police said the thefts occurred on March 12 at Cambridge Centre Mall and Conestoga Mall.

Police said in both instances an engagement ring was stolen.

Police said the first incident happened around 11:55 a.m., and the second one was just hours later at 1:30 p.m.

Police said in both instances the man fled the mall in a vehicle.

The man has been charged with the following: