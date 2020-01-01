KITCHENER -- The New Year has begun with encouraging numbers in the fight against impaired driving.

Waterloo Regional Police stopped 675 vehicles at Bingemans Centre Drive R.I.D.E. checkpoint Tuesday night and handed out no impaired driving charges at the location.

However, officers on regular patrol arrested a person in Waterloo and another in Cambridge for impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

“These numbers are a reflection of people choosing alternate transportation,” said WRPS Cnst. Ashley Dietrich. “Moving into the New Year we’ll be continuing to conduct our holiday R.I.D.E. program.”

In Guelph, roughly 600 vehicles were stopped at a checkpoint, which resulted in a single three-day license suspension as well as two impaired driving charges.