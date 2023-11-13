'Enchanted Forest' in Kitchener park won’t happen this year

A popular pandemic-era event won’t go ahead this year.

In an email, the City of Kitchener said staff aren’t organizing Enchanted Forest.

The nighttime event saw a one-kilometre trail in Breithaupt Park illuminated with colourful light displays.

The city explained it planned Enchanted Forest as an alternative to its usual large in-person events when gathering restrictions made those impossible.

With physical distancing and capacity limits lifted, this year the city is expanding the Christkindl Market and bringing back the New Year’s Eve party in Carl Zehr Square, it said.

For more information on city events, click here.