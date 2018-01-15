Featured
Employees sprayed in face during restaurant robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:25PM EST
A restaurant in Waterloo’s north end was robbed early Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man robbed the Tim Hortons location on Northfield Drive shortly after 2 a.m.
They say two employees were hit in the face with what is believed to be pepper spray or mace during the robbery.
Police are looking for a man who is described as being about 5’8” tall and was seen wearing black clothing.