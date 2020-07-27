Advertisement
Employee suffers life-threatening injuries in workplace incident
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 5:02PM EDT
Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident on Monday.
Police responded to the accident at a workplace on Balzer Road in Kitchener around 2 p.m. According to police, a 40-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.
He remains in critical condition, according to police.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident.