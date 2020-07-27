KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident on Monday.

Police responded to the accident at a workplace on Balzer Road in Kitchener around 2 p.m. According to police, a 40-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

He remains in critical condition on Monday night, according to police.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said the incident happened at Triple M Metal Works in Kitchener.

According to the ministry, a worker was hit by heavy material and sustained critical injuries.

An inspector has been assigned to the case and has been to the workplace.

The investigation is ongoing.