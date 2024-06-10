Employee stops alleged robbery attempt in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a woman said they tried to run into a business on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the Gordon Street and Kortright Road area just after 8:30 a.m.

An employee told them when she got to work and entered through the back door two males in balaclavas ran towards her.

She said she was able to close and lock the door and the suspects ran back to a vehicle parked behind a neighbouring business. They then fled the area.

Both suspects are described as having tanned skin and small builds.

One person was wearing a black ADIDAS coat, black pants, white shoes, black gloves and was carrying a reusable Dollarama bag.

The second suspect was wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver Honda CRV with front-end damage. Police said it was reportedly stolen from Mississauga.