Employee hospitalized following warehouse fire in Kitchener

One employee was taken to hospital following a fire at a warehouse in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Conestoga Cold Storage around 6:45 a.m.

Officials say two skids were on fire and that an employee who was in the area was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and deemed not suspicious.

Kitchener Fire was able to clear the scene around 10:45 a.m.