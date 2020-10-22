KITCHENER -- Police are looking for two male suspects who allegedly stole some merchandise and threatened an employee at a store in Waterloo.

Officers responded to the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release, two unknown men entered the store and took some merchandise. They were confronted by an employee, who police said was then threatened with violence.

The suspects then reportedly left the store without paying for their items.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

One suspect has been described as a white man standing about six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a black jacket with grey sleeves, a blue hoodie and sweat pants.

The other suspect has the same physical description but was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Officials said the pair left the area in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.