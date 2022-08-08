Employee charged for spitting on customers: Guelph police
An employee of a downtown Guelph business has been charged after reportedly spitting on two customers.
According to a news release, the employee and customers got into a verbal altercation Friday afternoon.
The employee reportedly got spit on the face of one customer and the shoulder of the other.
Police say the employee fled the area before they were found and arrested a short time later.
A 40-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of assault.
