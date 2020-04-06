KITCHENER -- A staff member who works at the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home in Aboyne has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the employee is experiencing mild symptoms and is recovering in isolation at home.

They have identified all other workers who may have had contact with the employee, and as a result, 12 staff members are self-isolating at home for the next 14 days.

Public Health says they have also contacted the families of all residents.

Wellington Terrace has already put respiratory outbreak control measures into place and staff members are wearing full personal protective equipment.

They say all residents and staff members are being screened twice a day for respiratory symptoms.

“Any resident or staff member that shows even the slightest evidence of a health change is immediately tested for COVID-19,” says administrator Suzanne Schwartzentruber in a press release. “Residents and staff who have been tested remain in isolation until their tests are known. At this time, we have not had any positive cases of COVID-19 in our resident population.”

Wellington Terrace isn’t the only long-term care and retirement home trying to stop the internal spread of COVID-19.

At least five people have died and 61 residents and staff members at Anson Place in Hagersville have tested positive for the virus. In Waterloo Region, six long-term care homes have declared an outbreak.

The Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, however, is the worst-case scenario with 26 deaths as of Monday.