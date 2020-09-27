KITCHENER -- Loblaw says an employee at one of its Kitchener stores has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

That store has been identified as the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road West.

In an email to CTV News, the company says they have “been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

In addition, Loblaw says they have arranged for additional cleaning.

Their email also states that team members who were working closely with the employee are now self-isolating at home.

Loblaw has not indicated when the employee last worked in the store.