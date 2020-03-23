KITCHENER -- The Brant County Health Unit has announced two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the second and third cases there.

In a media release, the health unit says one of the latest cases is a female in her 40s who works at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

According to the release, the person developed mild symptoms on March 18 and left work immediately.

The health unit says she was assessed and tested on March 19, with a positive confirmation coming in on March 23.

"She does not have a history of recent travel and other exposures are still being investigated," the release reads in part.

CTV News Kitchener has reached out to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for comment.

The other case in Brant County was discovered in a male in his 50s who had recently travelled to the United States.

He presented to the hospital on March 17, was assessed and released to self-isolate at home.

BCHU says his condition worsened and he returned to hospital, where he was admitted and tested for the virus.

He's now being treated in critical care.

Officials are trying to identify anyone who may have been in contact with either of these individuals while they were symptomatic and before they began self-isolation.

Last week, Brant County Health Unit announced that it had identified 25 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those, the health unit's website lists at least 14 that are no longer considered probable.