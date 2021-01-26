Advertisement
Employee at Bridgeport Road Sobeys tests positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:34PM EST
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
KITCHENER -- An employee who works at a Waterloo Sobeys has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company said the employee last worked at 94 Bridgeport Rd. E on Jan. 14. The case was confirmed on Jan. 26, according to Sobeys.
The company said the store has followed all recommendations from public health.
