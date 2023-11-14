Emily's Steak and Meatball Grey Cup Chili

Need to feed a crowd? Emily Richards shared with us her Steak and Meatball Grey Cup Chili. Recipe is below, or you can watch Emily's segment above.

The staff at CTV can confirm that it was both delicious and filling!

Emily Richards with Will Aiello on CTV Kitchener's outdoor patio on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 45 min

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 lbs. (500 g) top sirloin or striploin steaks, cut into bite size pieces

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 tbsp. (30 mL) chili powder

1 tbsp. (15 mL) ground cumin

1 tbsp. (15 mL) dried oregano

1 tsp (5 mL) each salt and pepper, divided

1/4 tsp (1 mL) hot pepper flakes

Pinch of cayenne

1 lbs. (500 g) ground veal

1/4 cup (60 mL) white old cheddar

2 tbsp. (30 mL) chopped parsley

1/3 cup (75 mL) canola oil

1/3 cup (75 mL) whiskey (optional)

1 each red and yellow bell pepper, diced

2 cans (19 oz. or 540 mL each) petite-cut stewed tomatoes

2 1/2 cups (625 mL) beef broth

1 cup (250 mL) chunky medium salsa

1 can (5 oz.) tomato paste

1 can (19 oz. or 540 mL) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine steak, garlic, onion, chili powder, cumin, oregano, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper, hot pepper flakes and cayenne. Set aside

In another bowl, mix together veal, cheddar, parsley and remaining salt and pepper until combined. Roll mixture into 1 inch (2.5 cm) meatballs.

In a large saucepan or soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add meatballs and brown lightly all over. Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate. Increase heat to medium high and add steak mixture and cook, stirring for about 8 minutes or until browned. Stir in whiskey until reduced. Stir in peppers to coat.

Add tomatoes, broth, salt and tomato paste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer. Add meatballs and beans. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally for about 1 1/2 hours or until beef is very tender and thickened.

Chili Board:

Set out your chili and then add your favourite toppings or additions so everyone can make their own Grey Cup winning bowl!

Suggested toppings:

Corn chips, tortilla chips, shredded cheeses, sliced green onions, chopped pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, mini cornbread muffins, sour cream, avocado slices, fresh cilantro, chopped tomatoes, limes wedges, cooked chopped bacon, hot peppers, sliced smoked sausage, croutons, guacamole, hot sauce, olives, balsamic glaze, roasted vegetables, refried beans, corn kernels, short pasta/noodle, rice, roasted red peppers, crackers, hot dogs.