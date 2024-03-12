Emily Richards' fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and PB&J blondies

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes or Waffles

Pancakes are a go-to recipe for family togetherness. They’re often one of the first meals kids learn to help with. And pancakes can be taken anywhere for the start of a great day! And for those of you with a waffle iron, give it a go and you won't be disappointed.

RECIPE:

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) all-purpose flour

3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 large egg

1-3/4 cups (425 mL) buttermilk

2 tbsp (30 mL) canola oil or butter, melted

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

Non-stick cooking spray or canola oil

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Pour egg mixture over flour mixture and whisk until combined but still slightly lumpy.

Spray a large non-stick skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup (60 mL) batter onto skillet and spread out slightly. Cook for about 3 minutes or until bubbles begin to appear on top. Flip pancakes over and cook for 1 minute or until golden brown. Transfer pancakes to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, spraying pan and adjusting heat as needed between batches. Makes about 14 pancakes.

Preheat waffle iron and follow manufacturer's directions based on waffle iron you are using. Timing and amounts will vary.

Tip: Write names and/or create different color effects in your pancakes. If you want to add color, divide the batter and add food coloring to one portion. Pour batter(s) into one or more squeeze bottles. Squeeze batter onto pan in any pattern you like and cook for about 30 seconds, until set. Squeeze more batter, in your desired shape, over your initial pattern and continue cooking.

Tip: Customize your pancakes by sprinkling chocolate chips, dried fruit or chopped nuts over the batter after you spread it out in the pan. Or try a dried fruit and nut trail mix.

Variations:

Marble Pancakes: For a fun contrast in color and flavor, divide the batter into two bowls and add 2 tbsp (30 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder to one portion. Swirl the batters together for a creative marbled look.

Bananas Foster Topping: Melt 1/4 cup (60 mL) butter and 1/4 cup (60 mL) packed light brown sugar over medium heat. Stir in 3 sliced bananas, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon and 1/4 cup (60 mL) orange juice; cook, stirring gently, for 5 minutes. Serve over pancakes.

Italian Wedding Soup

Serves: 4 to 6

Restaurants continue to serve this classic soup to the masses, yet it’s simplicity at its best and pure kid bliss in a bowl.

RECIPE:

1 lb (454 g) lean ground veal

2/3 cup (150 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup (75 mL) chopped fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

10 oz (300 g) baby spinach, coarsely chopped

6 cups (1.5 L) ready-to-use vegetable or chicken broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) acini di pepe pasta or other tiny soup pasta

In a large bowl, using your hands, combine veal, cheese, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Roll into small balls, using about 1 tsp (5 mL) meat mixture for each.

In a soup pot, combine spinach and broth; bring to a boil over medium heat. Add pasta and meatballs; return to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat and simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are no longer pink inside and pasta is tender.

Tip: The meatballs can be frozen to make the soup another time. Add about 5 minutes to the cooking time when cooking from frozen. They are also the perfect addition to your favorite pasta sauce.

Tip: You can substitute a 10-oz (300 g) package of frozen spinach, thawed, for the fresh.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Blondies

Makes: 16 squares

Here, a favourite flavour combination jumps from sandwiches into blondies. All you need is a glass of milk.

RECIPE:

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 cup (250 mL) packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, softened

2 large eggs

3/4 cup (175 mL) smooth or chunky peanut butter

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped salted peanuts

3 tbsp (45 mL) grape jelly

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking pan with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat brown sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until smooth. Beat in peanut butter and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture and peanuts. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Dollop jam over top and swirl into batter with a knife.

Bake for about 25 minutes or until edges are golden and set. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before cutting into squares.

More of Emily's recipes can be found on her website.