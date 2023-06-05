Emily Richard's veal and veggie bowl

These delicious bowls will have everyone enjoying dinner and asking for repeats through the week.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Serves: 4

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 pkg (450 g) ground Ontario grain-fed veal

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

1 can (341 mL/12 oz) corn niblets, drained

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) chopped Ontario Greenhouse cucumbers

2 Ontario Greenhouse tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) ranch salad dressing

In a large non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat and cook veal, salt and pepper, breaking up with spoon for about 8 minutes or until browned. Stir in corn and remove from heat.

Divide veal mixture among bowls and top with cucumbers and tomatoes. Drizzle with salad dressing to serve.

Tip: Need a zip to your bowl? Add 1 tsp (5 mL) chilli powder to the veal while cooking.

Want to have a different dressing? Try adding a poached egg instead of the salad dressing. Break it open and stir it together as an extra addition of flavour and protein.

Chopped fresh herbs are always a wonderful addition to summery dinners. If you have dill, parsley or basil, sprinkle some over top each bowl before enjoying.