Emily Richard's corn fritters, smoked salmon dip, fennel and grape pizza, duck and cherry bites with wine pairings
Thai Curry Corn Fritters
Recommendation: Serve with Gris Blanc Rose
Serves: 4
You’ll love our take on crispy corn fritters inspired by the popular Thai street food, Tod Man Khao Pod. The fritters are a perfect finger food to serve at your next get-together.
- 2 tsp (10 mL) Thai red curry paste
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fish sauce
- 1 large egg
- 2-1/2 cups (625 mL) frozen corn kernels, thawed and drained
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) rice flour
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) finely chopped Thai basil
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) corn meal
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) finely chopped red bell pepper
- Oil for frying
- Sweet chili sauce for dipping
1. In a medium bowl, stir together curry paste and fish sauce until combined. Beat in egg; then stir in corn, rice flour, basil, corn meal and red pepper.
2. In a heavy pot or deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch (2 cm) oil over medium heat. Drop the batter by tablespoonful (15 mL) into the oil. Fry fritters for 2 minutes until light golden brown, then flip over and fry another 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel lined baking sheet to drain excess oil.
Serve hot with sweet chili sauce.
Tips:
- Rice flour can often be found in the Asian ingredient or the gluten-free aisle of the grocery store.
- You can also use fresh or canned corn kernels in this recipe.
- Sweet basil can be substituted for Thai basil, but it will not have that subtle anise flavor.
- To make this vegetarian, use vegan fish sauce.
Smoked Salmon Kettle Chip Bites
Recommendation: Serve with Viognier
Serves: 6 to 8
The lemon kick in each bite works well to balance the salt in the chips and smoked salmon. No time to prepare the chips, simply chop the smoked salmon and stir it into the cream cheese mixture and serve it as a dip for the chips.
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) light cream cheese, softened
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) horseradish
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) minced shallot
- 2 tsp (10 mL) minced capers
- 1 small clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon rind
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) lemon juice
- 1 bag (210 g) kettle cooked potato chips
- 1 pkg (85 g) sliced smoked salmon
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh chives
Using electric hand mixer beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in horseradish, shallot, capers, garlic, lemon rind and juice until smooth.
Empty chips onto large plate and select flat similar size chips. Dollop a small amount of the mixture onto chips and set on serving platter.
Cut smoked salmon into thin strips and place decoratively on top of cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with chives before serving.
Roasted Fennel and Grape Pizza
Recommendation: Serve with the Cote Des Roses
This pizza’s flavour will have you feeling like you have been whisked away to the mediterranean. With a crisp glass of wine alongside, you will be there.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Rest time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6 as an appetizer
- 1 bulb fennel
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) butter, melted and divided
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
- 2 cups (500 mL) red seedless grapes
- 1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 cups (500 mL) shredded cheese, divided
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh basil or parsley
Pizza Dough:
- 2/3 cup (150 mL) hot water
- 2 tsp (10 mL) dry instant yeast
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 2 cups (500 mL) all purpose flour
Pizza Dough: In a bowl, stir together water and yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes or until starting to become frothy. Stir in butter and salt. Add flour and stir until ragged dough forms. Scrape onto floured work surface and start kneading dough until soft, smooth dough forms. Cover lightly with a clean tea towel and let stand for about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 F (220 C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Meanwhile, slice top fronds off fennel and cut bulb in half. Trim bottom and cut out core. Slice each half thinly; place in a large bowl. Add 3 tbsp (45 mL) of the butter, garlic, salt and pepper and toss well. Spread onto prepared pan and roast for 15 minutes. Add grapes to baking sheet and roast for about 10 minutes or until fennel is golden and grapes begin to split.
Divide pizza dough in half and shape each into a 12 x 4 1/2 inch (30 x11 cm) long oval. Place on a baking sheet. Brush with remaining melted butter. Sprinkle each with rosemary and then sprinkle with 1 cup (250 mL) of the cheese over top both. Top with fennel and grape mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese over top and return to oven for about 12 minutes or until dough is golden and bottom is crisp. Remove from oven and sprinkle pizzas with basil. Cut each pizza into wedges horizontally to serve.
Seared Duck and Cherry Brioche Bites
Recommendation: Serve with the Languedoc
These little savoury morsels are perfect to make a toast with a glass of wine during the holiday season. Look for sliced brioche bread in the bakery section of the grocery store or alternatively use challah bread and slice as needed. You may need a few extra slices if it’s a braid as opposed to a loaf style of bread.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Yield: 16 pieces
- 4 slices brioche bread
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter, softened
- 1 duck breast (about 10 oz/300 g)
- 1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh thyme
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) creme fraiche or sour cream (optional)
Cherry Wine Sauce:
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) dried cherries or cranberries
- 2 tsp (10 mL) minced fresh ginger
- 1 cup (250 mL) red wine
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) brown sugar
Cherry Wine Sauce: In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Cook shallot for 2 minutes or until softened. Add cherries and ginger and stir; cook for 1 minute. Add wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until reduced and cherries are plump. Set aside.
Spread both sides of bread slices with butter. Place a nonstick skillet over medium heat and place bread in pan, in batches if necessary. Lightly brown both sides. Set aside to cool slightly and cut into quarters.
Score duck breast along fat in a criss cross pattern and sprinkle all over with thyme, salt and pepper. Place breast, fat side down in a cold skillet. Set heat to medium high and cook breast for about 6 minutes or until the fat is rendered and the skin is deep brown. Turn over and cook for about 5 minutes or until medium rare. Remove to a cutting board and let stand for 2 minutes before slicing thinly.
Divide duck among brioche and top with cherry wine sauce. Dollop with creme fraiche to serve, is using.
