KITCHENER -- Emergency services responded to Snyder's Flats in Woolwich on Wednesday morning after a body was found in the water.

Officials confirm that they got the call to a beach area within the 100-hectare natural area at about 10 a.m. In an email to CTV around 11:30 a.m., police said that emergency services were still trying to retrieve the body.

The person is described as a 25-year-old male. It's not clear how he ended up in the water. By Wednesday afternoon, police had confirmed that the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews have blocked off Snyder's Flats Road from Sawmill Road while they investigate.

Officials say that the death is being considered accidental or the result of misadventure.

They say no further details will be released.