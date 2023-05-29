Emergency services respond to house fire in Waterloo

Waterloo firefighters are seen on scene of a house fire on May 29, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV News) Waterloo firefighters are seen on scene of a house fire on May 29, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver