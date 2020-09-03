Advertisement
Emergency services respond after fire engulfs barn in Wellington County
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:05PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:55PM EDT
Emergency services responded to the scene of a barn engulfed in flames in Wellington County on Thursday.
KITCHENER -- A Wellington County barn caught fire on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the scene on Wellington County Road 10 and Concession Road 3.
Officials from the county and township arrived on scene to close the roads.
Fire officials and the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene.
It's not yet clear what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
