Emergency room in town of St. Marys once again temporarily closing

A small hospital in Perth County will once again be temporarily closing its emergency department during the evening and overnight hours.

Starting Saturday, the ER at St. Marys Memorial Hospital will be closed at 6 p.m. each evening and then open at 7 a.m. the next day.

Regular operating hours will resume on June 15.

Hospital officials say anyone who needs emergency care should call 911 and paramedics will take them to either Stratford, London, or Ingersoll.

Staffing shortages at the hospital in St. Marys are once again being cited as the reason for the temporary closure.