Emergency respond to fire at Cambridge home

Firefighters and police are on scene at a home in Cambridge where neighbours say they heard an explosion early Tuesday morning.

The Cambridge fire department say the flames started in a second floor bedroom of the apartment on Langs Drive.

A next-door neighbour told CTV News there was an explosion around 6:30 a.m.

Eric Yates, the chief fire prevention officer with the Cambridge Fire Department, said there was one minor injury as a result of the fire.

“The individual was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for observation,” Yates said, adding the injury is in relation to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are seen at a home on Langs Drive in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Yates said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, and Waterloo regional police are involved.

“At this time it’s not suspicious,” Yates said.

The call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Rough estimate is $300,000 in damage.

Langs Drive is closed between Mary Avenue and Concession Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A second floor window appears to have been completely blown out with fire damage visible on the roof and siding. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)