It’s unsure how a calf got stuck in the manure tank, but emergency crews were able to get it out safely.

Wellington County OPP and members of the Centre-Wellington Fire Department were in the pit helping the calf out on Monday.

The fire chief said although the rescue was fairly quick, the safety of firefighters was on the top of their mind. Each one was given a breathing apparatus to ensure they had proper air quality.

Firefighters said the calf was able to stand up and walk on its own after being rescued.